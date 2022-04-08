AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa The Associated Press April 8, 2022 Updated: April 8, 2022 3:10 a.m.
1 of23 A dog stands next to the body of an elderly woman who was killed inside a house in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 A lifeless body of a man with his hands tied behind his back lies on the ground in Bucha, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Associated Press journalists in Bucha, a small city northwest of Kyiv, saw the bodies of at least nine people in civilian clothes who appeared to have been killed at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian troops of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one set up at Nuremberg after World War II. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 Ukranian soldiers play with a ball in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 Policemen work to identify civilians who were killed during the Russian occupation in Bucha, Ukraine, on the outskirts of Kyiv, before sending the bodies to the morgue, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 Tetiana Rurak, 25, visits the grave of her soldier husband Volodymyr Rurak after he was killed in action, with her one and a half year old daughter Oleksandra Rurak, at the Lychakiv cemetery, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 Ruslan Mishanin bids farewell to his nine year old daughter as the train with his family leaves for Poland, at the train station in Odesa, on Monday, April 4, 2022. More than 4 million people have fled the war in Ukraine and crossed borders into neighbourhood countries. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 People receive humanitarian aid in a yard of a school in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 Pope Francis shows a flag that he said was brought to him from Bucha, Ukraine, during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 People lay on the ground to symbolizing the people killed in the war on Ukraine during a demonstration against Russian invasion on Ukraine, in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 Muslim worshippers perform a night prayer called 'tarawih' during the eve of the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey at Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, April 1, 2022. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 Wine grower Patrick Clavelin repairs a large anti-frost candle in a vineyard of the Jura region, central France, early Monday April 4, 2022 in Le Vernois. Plunging April temperatures around France are threatening vineyards and other important crops. Vintners are scrambling to find ways to protect the vines from the frost, which comes after an unusually mild winter and is hitting countries around Europe. Laurent Cipriani/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 A man prepares his ballot at a polling station in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Voters in Serbia cast ballots Sunday in a triple election likely to keep in power a populist government in the Balkan country that has refused to impose sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 A woman with two children walks through the busy Bara Taxi Rank in Soweto, South Africa, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. With declining cases of COVID-19, South Africa has ended its national state of disaster, the legal framework used for two years to impose restrictions to combat the pandemic. Thoko Chikondi/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after an injury from a header during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Bologna at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Monday, April 4, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
APRIL 1 – 7, 2022
Russian troops left behind crushed buildings and residents in dire need of food and aid in the northern Ukrainian city of Bucha. Protests around the world condemned the invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of gruesome atrocities. The Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan began and voters in Serbia cast ballots in a triple election.
Written By
The Associated Press