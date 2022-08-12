AP Week in Pictures: Global |Aug. 6- Aug. 12, 2022
1 of29 A young Shiite Muslim boy flagellates himself during an Ashoura procession in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less
2 of29 Kenyan presidential candidate William Ruto gestures to supporters at his final electoral campaign rally at Nyayo stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Ben Curtis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of29
4 of29 Faithful stand outside the church of San Cayetano in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of29 Indian policemen detain a Kashmiri Shiite Muslim for participating in a religious procession during restrictions in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less 6 of29
7 of29 Firefighters work to put out a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Yamil Lage, Pool photo via AP) Yamil Lage/AP Show More Show Less
8 of29 Pigeons fly by a statue at Place de la République in Paris, France, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Adrienne Surprenant/AP Show More Show Less 9 of29
10 of29 Supporters of President Gustavo Petro watch on a giant TV screen his swearing-in ceremony at the Bolivar square in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
11 of29 England's Charlie Bowling, left, competes against South Africa's Arno van Zijl in the Men's Freestyle 74kg quarterfinal at the Coventry Arena on day nine of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Coventry, England, Saturday Aug. 6, 2022. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP) Bradley Collyer/AP Show More Show Less 12 of29
13 of29 A Hindu devotee takes a holy dip with his child before collecting water from the Bagmati river during the Bol Bom pilgrimage at Sudarijaal, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 Niranjan Shrestha/AP Show More Show Less
14 of29 Afghan girls attend a class in an underground school, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, July 30, 2022. For most teenage girls in Afghanistan, it's been a year since they set foot in a classroom. With no sign the ruling Taliban will allow them back to school, some girls and parents are trying to find ways to keep education from stalling for a generation of young women. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less 15 of29
16 of29 A volunteer shovels dirt and debris off of the main street in downtown Fleming-Neon, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The previous week's massive flooding damaged much of the town. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
17 of29 Carmel Kallemaa of Canada performs with the clubs in the Apparatus final of the Rhythmic Gymnastics competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less 18 of29
19 of29 Residents gather around a wounded horse near a damaged car that was hit in an Israeli airstrike that killed people in the car and the horse cart, at the main road in Gaza City, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Adel Hana/AP Show More Show Less
20 of29 Ese Brume of Nigeria reacts as she crosses the finish line in the women's 4 x 100 meters relay final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less 21 of29
22 of29 Rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, over Gaza City, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Adel Hana/AP Show More Show Less
23 of29 A worker cleans debris caused by a rocket strike on a house in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. There were no injuries reported in the strike. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less 24 of29
25 of29 The body of Palestinian Muhammad Hassouna, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike is prepared for his funeral at a hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Fatima Shbair/AP Show More Show Less
26 of29 People steer their stand-up paddle (SUP) boards along Moyka River during annual costumed 'Fontanka' SUP-boards festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less 27 of29
28 of29 A man stands near a pile of debris as residents start to clean up and rebuild in Fleming-Neon, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, after massive flooding the previous week. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
From presidential election coverage in Kenya, to a young Shiite Muslim boy flagellating himself during an Ashoura procession in India, to the aftermath of flooding in Kentucky, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor James Okungu in New York City.