AP Week in Pictures: Global | July 9-July 15, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen of the Khartia battalion take cover in a shelter on the frontline near Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
A volunteer uses a tree branch trying to prevent a forest fire from reaching homes in Casal da Quinta, outside Leiria, central Portugal, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Protesters takeover the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, demanding he resign after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid an economic collapse, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
A formerly sunken boat stands upright into the air with its stern buried in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev.
Relatives and friends grieve during a wake for cousins Jair Valencia, Misael Olivares, and Yovani Valencia, who died of heat and dehydration in a locked trailer-truck abandoned by smugglers in the U.S., during a wake in San Marcos Atexquilapan, Veracruz state, Mexico, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Ronen Sami irons an American flag ahead of a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden at the Israeli President's residence in Jerusalem, Monday, July 11, 2022.
An elephant, one of more than 200 that is being moved to another park due to overcrowding, is hoisted into a transport vehicle at the Liwonde National Park, in southern Malawi, Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a media conference on the final day of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO, summit in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, June 30, 2022.
President Joe Biden takes selfie with a family during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
A boy shoots blanks from a Kalashnikov machine gun at a weapons exhibition during a military show in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Stephen Ayres, who joined the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and has since plead guilty to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, shakes hands during an apology to Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges, at the end of a House committee hearing investigating the attack on the Capitol, in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
A participant takes a smoke break during the Gay Pride parade in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Music fans cheer for American electronic music producer and deejay Marshmello during his performance at the Festival d'été de Quebec, in Quebec City, Canada, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Coffins containing remains of 50 newly identified victims of the Srebrenica Genocide are lined up inside a hall in Potocari, Bosnia, Sunday, July 10, 2022, a day before thousands are to arrive to commemorate the 27th anniversary of Europe's only acknowledged genocide since World War II.
Shiite Muslim worshipers gather at the holy shrine of Imam Abbas during the first day of the Muslim feast of Eid al-Adha in Karbala, Iraq, Saturday, July 9, 2022.
A fan watches the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, July 10, 2022.
A participant escapes from a pursuing bull as he leaps over a bullring barrier during the "Recortadores de Anillas" as part of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, July 10, 2022.
26 of26
July 9-15, 2022
From soldiers taking cover in a shelter on the frontlines near Kharkiv, Ukraine, to a man using a tree branch to fend off an encroaching wildfire in Portugal, to music fans enjoying Canada’s Festival d’été de Quebec, which is expected to draw more than a million people over its 11-day run, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.