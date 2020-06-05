AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

In this Thursday, June 4, 2020 photo, organ grinders who make money from tips wait for donated groceries in Mexico City. CADENA, a non-profit, civil organization dedicated to assisting during emergencies and disasters around the world, delivered groceries to hundreds of organ grinders who have lost their source of income amid restrictions to curb the new coronavirus.

MAY 29-JUNE 4, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photographer Fernando Llano in Mexico City.

