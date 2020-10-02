AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

A Jaguar named Ousado, who suffered second-degree burns during fires in the Pantanal region, rests in his cage after treatment at the headquarters of Nex Felinos, an NGO aimed at defending endangered wild cats, in the city of Corumba, Goias state, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Two Jaguars, a male and a female, were rescued from the great Pantanal fire and are receiving treatment with laser, ozone therapies and cell injections to hasten recovery of burned tissue. less A Jaguar named Ousado, who suffered second-degree burns during fires in the Pantanal region, rests in his cage after treatment at the headquarters of Nex Felinos, an NGO aimed at defending endangered wild cats, ... more Photo: Eraldo Peres, AP Photo: Eraldo Peres, AP Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

SEPT. 25 – Oct. 1, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor Leslie Mazoch.

