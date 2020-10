A Jaguar named Ousado, who suffered second-degree burns during fires in the Pantanal region, rests in his cage after treatment at the headquarters of Nex Felinos, an NGO aimed at defending endangered wild cats, in the city of Corumba, Goias state, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Two Jaguars, a male and a female, were rescued from the great Pantanal fire and are receiving treatment with laser, ozone therapies and cell injections to hasten recovery of burned tissue. less