AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
1of15A health worker records the information of patients who died of complications related to COVID-19, at the morgue of the Regional Hospital in Zipaquira, Colombia, Monday, June 28, 2021. Colombia has become a pandemic hotspot as it experiences a third wave of COVID-19 infections and a surge in deaths.Ivan Valencia/AP

June 24 to July 1, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor for Latin America & Caribbean Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

