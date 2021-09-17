Skip to main content
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

17
Migrants cross the Acandi River on their way north, in Acandi, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The migrants, following a well-beaten, multi-nation journey towards the U.S., will continue their journey through the jungle known as the Darien Gap.
1of17Migrants cross the Acandi River on their way north, in Acandi, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The migrants, following a well-beaten, multi-nation journey towards the U.S., will continue their journey through the jungle known as the Darien Gap.Fernando Vergara/AP

Sept. 9 – Sept. 16, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

