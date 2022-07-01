Skip to main content
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

1of17An Indigenous woman sits on a sidewalk in Izucar de Matamoros in the Mexican state of Puebla, Wednesday, June 29, 2022.Marco Ugarte/AP

JUNE 24-30, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

