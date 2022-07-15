Skip to main content
News

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Framed photos of Jair Valencia, from left, Misael Olivares and Yovani Valencia, are displayed on an altar during a wake in San Marcos Atexquilapan, Veracruz state, Mexico, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. After days of preparation and donations to cover funeral costs, this mountain community mourned the return of the three teens, all cousins, lost among the 53 migrants who died inside a semitrailer in San Antonio, Texas.
1of17Framed photos of Jair Valencia, from left, Misael Olivares and Yovani Valencia, are displayed on an altar during a wake in San Marcos Atexquilapan, Veracruz state, Mexico, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. After days of preparation and donations to cover funeral costs, this mountain community mourned the return of the three teens, all cousins, lost among the 53 migrants who died inside a semitrailer in San Antonio, Texas.Felix Marquez/AP

JULY 8-14, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Written By