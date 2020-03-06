AP Week in Pictures, North America

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., accompanied by his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders, arrives for a primary night election rally as the crowd cheers in Essex Junction, Vt., Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Feb. 29 – MARCH 6, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Carolyn Kaster in Washington, D.C.

