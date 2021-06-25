Skip to main content
News

AP Week in Pictures: North America

The Associated Press
15
1of15A rescue worker walks among the rubble where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami.Lynne Sladky/AP

JUNE 18 - 24, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

