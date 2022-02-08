Maryland Gov. Hogan won't run for Senate, despite GOP push

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that he will not run for the U.S. Senate, rebuffing an aggressive recruitment push from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans who saw the term-limited governor as the GOP’s best chance to win in the deep-blue state.
Hogan announced his decision during an unrelated afternoon press conference in the governor’s mansion, explaining that he could not finish his term as governor effectively and run for the Senate at the same time.