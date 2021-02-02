AP sources: Wolf to seek more school funding, tax increase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will propose a sweeping new plan to dramatically boost funding for public schools, to be supported by an increase in the state's personal income tax rate, people briefed on the plan told The Associated Press.
Wolf's administration has not publicly released details of the plan ahead of Wednesday's planned budget address, and three people briefed on it spoke on condition of anonymity because they said Wolf administration officials asked them not to reveal what they were told.