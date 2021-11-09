APEC leaders meeting to chart path forward from pandemic NICK PERRY, Associated Press Nov. 9, 2021 Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 1:01 a.m.
U.S. President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping will have a rare virtual encounter this week with other Pacific Rim leaders during this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum hosted by New Zealand, to chart a path to recovery out of the once-in-a-century crisis brought on by the pandemic.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will have a rare virtual encounter this week as they gather online with other Pacific Rim leaders to chart a path to recovery out of the crisis brought on by the pandemic.
New Zealand is hosting this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, which culminates in a leader's meeting on Saturday. Continued outbreaks of the coronavirus and related travel restrictions have confined the meeting to the virtual realm for a second straight year.