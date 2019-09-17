APNewsBreak: Army revamps recruiting, hits enlistment goal

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Army leaders say they'll meet their enlistment goal at the end of this month, a year after they failed to make their recruiting numbers for the first time in 13 years.

The Army officials tell The Associated Press that they expect to sign up more than 68,000 active duty soldiers for the 2019 fiscal year, aided by a revamped recruiting campaign that focuses more on social media and other online methods.

Last year, the service brought in about 70,000 new active duty recruits, well below the 76,500 it needed amid low unemployment and tough competition from higher-paying civilian companies.

Meeting the lower 2019 figure is considered a victory for a service that was criticized last year for using more bad-conduct waivers to meet enlistment goals.