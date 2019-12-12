AP Exclusive: Jackson Wink MMA Academy offers naming rights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jackson Wink MMA Academy, the storied mixed martial arts gym that has trained UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones and other notable fighters, will offer naming rights.

Gym co-owner Greg Jackson told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he and fellow owner Mike Winkeljohn will begin entertaining naming rights offers for their globally known training facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Jackson said the naming rights could potentially grant international exposure to a company, but he didn't give a price. “It's something we've been talking about for a while now,” Jackson said. “We are exploring our options, and we think we can give a partner a lot of exposure around the world because of our reputation.”

Jackson Wink MMA Academy is a sought out gym for mixed martial artists around the world. In addition to Jones, the gym has trained former UFC Woman Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm and former UFC Welterweight Champion George “Rush” St. Pierre.

The gym has been featured in several sports documentaries. Located just off Route 66 in downtown Albuquerque, the gym regularly attracts MMA fans and tourists who take selfies outside the facility. The gym recently opened an MMA-themed cafe.