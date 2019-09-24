APNewsBreak: Montana reserve cuts bison grazing request

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A conservation group trying to create the largest nature reserve in the Lower 48 states is scaling back its request to expand bison grazing on public lands.

The Associated Press obtained information about the decision by the American Prairie Reserve ahead of a public announcement. It follows opposition from ranchers who worry about being pushed out of the area.

The Bozeman-based group is reducing the scope of its request from more than 450 square miles (1166 sq. kilometers) to about 94 square miles (243 sq. kilometers).

Reserve vice president Pete Geddes says the group doesn't want neighboring landowners to feel "bulldozed." The long-term goal remains unchanged: a 5,000-square-mile expanse of public and private with at least 10,000 bison.

U.S. Bureau of Land Management spokesman Al Nash says the changes are under review.