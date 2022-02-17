ASEAN foreign ministers meet dominated by Myanmar's absence SOPHENG CHEANG, Associated Press Feb. 17, 2022 Updated: Feb. 17, 2022 6:53 a.m.
1 of9 CORRECTS TO IDENTIFY THE FOREIGN MINISTER AT RIGHT AS INDONESIAN, NOT BRUNEIAN - Cambodian Foreign minister Prak Sokhonn, center, adjusts his mask as Singaporean Foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan, left, and Indonesia Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi look before a photo session, gathered for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) talks in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Heng Sinith/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Foreign minister of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, ASEAN, attend their retreat session in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Heng Sinith/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE. - In this photo provided by An Khoun Sam Aun/National Television of Cambodia, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, left, reviews an honor guard with Myanmar Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin, front right, on his arrival at Naypyitaw International Airport in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Jan 7, 2022. Cambodia, the current ASEAN chair, said earlier February, 2022, that members of the regional group had failed to reach a consensus on inviting Myanmar Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin to its meetings this week, in Cambodia's capital, Phnom Penh.(An Khoun Sam Aun/National Television of Cambodia via AP, File) An Khoun Sam Aun/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 CORRECTS TO IDENTIFY THE FOREIGN MINISTER AT RIGHT AS INDONESIAN, NOT BRUNEIAN - Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) pose for a photo during a photo session in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. From left are Malasian Saifuddin Abdullah, Philippine TTeodoro Locsin Jr, Singaporean Vivian Balakrishnan, Cambodian Prak Sokhonn, Indonesia Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Laotian Saleumxay Kommasith and ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi. Heng Sinith/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 CORRECTS TO IDENTIFY THE FOREIGN MINISTER AT RIGHT AS INDONESIAN, NOT BRUNEIAN - Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) pose for a photo during a photo session in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. From left are Malasian Saifuddin Abdullah, Philippine TTeodoro Locsin Jr, Singaporean Vivian Balakrishnan, Cambodian Prak Sokhonn, Indonesia Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Laotian Saleumxay Kommasith and ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi. Heng Sinith/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 FILE - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, right, shakes hands with Myanmar State Administration Council Chairman, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, left, during after a meeting in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Friday Jan. 7, 2022. Cambodia announced Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, that the foreign minister of Myanmar’s military government will not be invited to an upcoming meeting with his counterparts in ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asia Nations. (An Khoun SamAun/National Television of Cambodia via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Southeast Asian foreign ministers held their annual retreat Thursday without their counterpart from military-ruled Myanmar, who was blackballed from participating but allowed to attend online as an observer.
The enforced absence of Myanmar’s foreign minister put a spotlight on the normally low-key event, held this year in Phnom Penh with Cambodia as chair of the 10-member Association of the Southeast Asian Nations. The regional bloc has been trying to exert its influence to help restore peace in Myanmar, but faces defiance from its ruling generals who took power in February last year.
Written By
SOPHENG CHEANG