Abortion access finds a place even in down-ballot campaigns

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Appearing bare-shouldered in a TV ad, Connecticut Democrat Dita Bhargava looks directly into the camera and promises, if elected, to “lead the crusade" for abortion rights.
Photos of other women flash on the screen, also with no clothes showing. “This is who have freedom over their own bodies stripped away,” Bhargava says in the commercial, referring to the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling overturning the constitutional right to abortion. “This is who the Supreme Court left completely vulnerable.”