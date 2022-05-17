Abortion rights group files longshot Arizona initiative bid

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
PHOENIX (AP) — A newly organized group of abortion rights supporters on Tuesday filed an initiative that seeks to amend the Arizona Constitution to protect the right to abortion.
The effort by a group called Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom is a longshot to make the ballot, since the group needs to collect more than 356,000 signatures from registered voters by July 7. Initiative proponents often aim to collect at least an extra 30% over the minimum as a buffer, meaning the group needs about 460,000.