Absolutely Healthy Living Center holds anniversary bash

Marta Irene's Absolutely Healthy Living Center celebrates its second anniversary Oct. 4. Marta Irene's Absolutely Healthy Living Center celebrates its second anniversary Oct. 4. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Absolutely Healthy Living Center holds anniversary bash 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Marta Irene is welcoming the community to a second anniversary celebration for her business, Absolutely Healthy Living Center.

The party will be Friday, Oct. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the business, 500 Howe Avenue, Suite 201.

Irene said the celebration will feature healthy treats and drinks as well as a surprise behind the “pink curtain.” People interested in uncovering this secret before the event can visit the Absolutely Healthy Living Center Facebook page. Visit the Facebook page for clue to win prizes.

“I created the Absolutely Healthy Living Center after I became passionate about health, because I faced health challenges that made it difficult for me to function,” states Irene on her web page. “After extensive research, and with the help of extraordinary alternative healing practitioners, my healing process was absolutely amazing.

“Because of what I discovered, I became a nutritional health coach,” added Irene, adding that she chose to launch Absolutely Healthy Living Center.

“To compliment my skills and knowledge, I have assembled an amazing team of practitioners whose specialties can work as needed in concert to help clients achieve holistic balance and live an absolutely healthy life,” said Irene.

To RSVP, visit www.AHLCtr.com.