Abu Dhabi Ports Group starts trading after $1B capital raise

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Abu Dhabi Ports Group began trading for the first time Tuesday on Abu Dhabi's stock exchange, following a $1.1 billion capital raise from a primary issuance ahead of its listing.
AD Ports Group, which operates ports, logistics and industrial zones in the United Arab Emirates, traded at the equivalent of around 98 cents a share, or 3.60 dirhams. The company said it will use the capital raised from its listing to fund its plans to expand locally and internationally.