Active day as Shelton fire crews rescue woman, douse brush fire

Firefighters responded to a fire that temporarily stopped traffic on Trap Falls Road.

SHELTON — City firefighters had an active afternoon Tuesday, with one group saving a woman who fell down an embankment, another dousing a brush fire.

Shelton Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said Companies 1 and 3 were dispatched about 1:30 p.m. to a report of a brush fire in the area of 1001 Bridgeport Ave.

“When Fire Chief Fran Jones arrived, he confirmed a brush fire approximately 50 foot by 50 foot with difficult terrain,” said Wilson. “White Hills Fire Company 5 was added to the assignment for their brush truck.”

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes with no further incidents.

About the same, Companies 1 and 4 were dispatched to the Woodland Trailer Park for an elderly woman who had fallen down an embankment.

Wilson said when he arrived, he noticed the woman approximately 20 feet down the embankment. As crews arrived, they determined that they would be better off reaching the woman from below and evacuate her to a awaiting ambulance.

“Once the members of Rescue 45 and Squad 1 secured the patient to the rescue stokes basket,” said Wilson, “she was carried out of the woods.”

Echo Hose Ambulance transported her to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

