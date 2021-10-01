Activists, WHO in the frame as Nobel Peace guessing starts MARK LEWIS, Associated Press Oct. 1, 2021 Updated: Oct. 1, 2021 3:05 a.m.
STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — The annual Nobel Peace Prize shines the brightest of lights on the person or group thought to have done most to promote peace. But guessing who it will be is just a stab in the dark.
That’s because the secretive Norwegian Nobel Committee never drops any advance hints. In the past decade, winners have included diplomats, doctors, dissidents and presidents. Who were the other candidates? We can’t know for sure — the panel keeps their ruminations in a vault for 50 years.