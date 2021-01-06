Activists seek laws after officer cleared in Blake shooting AMY FORLITI and MICHAEL TARM, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 8 p.m.
1 of6 CORRECTS LAST NAME TO BLAKE FROM BLACK-Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley speaks at a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis. Graveley announced that no charges will be filed against the white police officer that shot Jacob Blake, a Black man in August. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 A protester confronts a National Guard member outside a museum, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis. Earlier it was announced that no charges will be filed against the white police officer who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in August. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Jacob Blake Sr. speaks to the media at Rainbow/PUSH in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, after it was announced that the police officer who shot Blake's son Jacob Blake Jr. multiple times in the back in August 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., would not face criminal charges. In the background are photos of Martin Luther King Jr., left, and fellow activist and Baptist minister Ralph Abernathy. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune via AP) Terrence Antonio James/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 A group of protesters confront several National Guard members outside a museum, late Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis. Earlier it was announced that no charges will be filed against the white police officer that shot Jacob Blake, a Black man in August. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 B'Ivory LaMarr, an attorney for the family of Jacob Blake, speaks at a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis. Earlier in the day, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced that no charges will be filed against the white police officer who shot Blake, a Black man, in August. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 National Guard members stand outside a museum, late Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis. Earlier it was announced that no charges will be filed against the white police officer who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in August. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin prosecutor's decision not to bring charges against the officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back came as little surprise to some activists for racial justice, who predict laws must change before police are truly held accountable for using force against Black men.
After the Aug. 23 shooting that left Blake paralyzed, the decision on whether to charge Rusten Sheskey came down to a familiar question: Was the Kenosha officer justified in using force to protect himself?
