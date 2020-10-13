Adam’s House in Shelton appoints new board members

Adam’s House has announced the appointment of three new board members for the nonprofit grief support and education center in Shelton.

Joining the Board of Directors are Darsh Mariyappa, Lindsey Guerrero and Austin McAnneny.

“Darsh, Lindsey and Austin embody the spirit of philanthropy and bring talent, expertise and energy to the table,” said Allison Wysota, executive director of Adam’s House. “We are very fortunate to have them on our team as we expand our support services to meet the needs of a bereaving Connecticut community.”

Mariyappa has extensive experience and networks in global banking, markets and educational nonprofits, the announcement said, with more than 30 years experience with global financial institutions in currency and interest rate markets. His latest banking role was head of Global Markets for Bank of Ireland’s U.S. business. He most recently started new ventures in the FinTech space, launching an FX and International Payments advisory practice with PainePacific. Near Bangalore, India, Darsh and his family have created many schools for village children, the most recent in his mother’s memory, Dr. Shantha Mariyappa Convent, an English medium school for needy children in and around Avverahalli Village, Channapatna Taluk, the announcement said. He lives in Weston.

Guerrero is currently a juvenile public defender in Stamford. As an advocate for teens ages 12-18, she provides legal support and guidance to clients and their families in both criminal and abuse and neglect proceedings. She also serves on the DCF Human Anti-trafficking Resource Team and has been a member of the Girls Provider Network. Before that, Lindsey worked for the Legal Aid Society in the Bronx, N.Y., and Program of Academic Exchange, a high school foreign exchange organization. Guerrero said she has a passion for mentoring young people and the ability to build relationships between adolescents and their communities, the announcement said. She lives in Newtown.

McAnneny is an accountant at the Innovative CPA Group in Trumbull. He provides tax and accounting services to clients in the financial services, real estate, retail, construction and E-commerce sectors with a focus on helping clients automate accounting tasks, facilitate real time reporting and bookkeeping software integrations. Austin earned a B.S. in pathobiology at UConn and his B.S. in accounting from Post University. He formerly served on the Board of Directors for the Connecticut Boys and Girls State Foundation. Austin is an active member of the Nutmeg State Networking Group, where he routinely interacts with other business professionals in the New Haven area, the announcement said.

For more information, visit www.AdamsHouseCT.org.