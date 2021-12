NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Thursday that David Banks, the founder of a network of all-boys public schools, will lead New York City's million-pupil public school system when Adams assume office next month.

Appearing with Banks at the Brooklyn elementary school that the 59-year-old Banks attended, Adams lauded his chosen schools chancellor as “a visionary, leader, innovator, who has spent his career fighting on behalf of students.”