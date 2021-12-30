Addiction treatment chain settles billing fraud allegations

A company that operates a network of addiction treatment centers has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle allegations that it charged the Massachusetts Medicaid program for unnecessary urine drug testing that was illegally performed at the company's own lab, officials said Thursday.
CleanSlate Centers, which operates more than 80 facilities in 10 states including 18 in Massachusetts, will pay $3.2 million to the state and $1.3 million to the federal government, the company and the state attorney general's office said in separate statements.