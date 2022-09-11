Adopting an Envigo beagle: ‘She’s just the best dog’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — When Annette Marchioli first adopted Gracie, a 4-year-old beagle rescued from the Envigo breeding facility, she was so timid and frightened that she was shaking and losing fistfuls of hair.
“She looked so pitiful and puny,” Marchioli said of the first time she saw Gracie. “Tommy DeSanto from the Richmond SPCA was carrying her in his arms. She was so tiny and timid. Her tail wouldn’t come out from between her legs.”