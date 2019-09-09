Affordable housing campaign lags in Chittenden

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — An affordable housing campaign launched three years ago in northern Vermont has fallen short of its goal.

Last October, the Building Homes Together Campaign, of Chittenden County, was 32% short of its goal of 280 units. This year, the project is 33% short of its goal of 420 units.

CEO of Champlain Housing Trust Brenda Torpy says more money, like the 2017 statewide housing bond, is needed to increase production.

The goal of the campaign is to build 700 units of affordable housing by 2021.

Production for general housing exceeds its original production goal with 2,273 units.