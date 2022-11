SHELTON — An apartment building proposal off River Road, if approved, would boost the city's affordable housing stock.

Agim Ismali and Shprza Ismali are seeking Planning and Zoning Commission approval for a Planned Development District at 2 Mohawk Drive, which would allow for development of a four-story 12,000-square-foot structure with 40 apartments with an outdoor parking lot and indoor parking under the building.

The application is scheduled to go before the commission Wednesday, at which point a public hearing could be set.

According to the application, the developers would designate 30 percent of the apartments, 12 units total, as affordable under state statute 8-30g.

The plans call for only one- and two-bedroom apartments on the site, which is located at the corner of Mohawk Drive and River Road. The property is bounded by Mohawk Drive to the east, a developed, residential area to the west, commercial development to the south, and Algonkin Road to the north.

According to the application, the location has access to the major transportation arteries and is less than a mile from the Sikorsky Aircraft facility in Stratford.