GRETNA, La. (AP) — A man whose 2018 conviction in a triple killing was thrown out because it resulted from a 10-2 verdict has been convicted again — this time by a unanimous jury — the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Corey Woods, 37, of Metairie now faces life in prison for the deaths of two adults and a 16-year-old in 2017. The victims were shot as they sat in a car with Woods in an east Jefferson Parish neighborhood.