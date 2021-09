SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A Korean War veteran from upstate New York who died in action during one of the coldest winters on record is finally coming home.

Army Corporal Walter A. Smead's remains were among many that were turned over by the North Korean government in 2018. Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis and other evidence to identify him this March, the Albany Times-Union reported.