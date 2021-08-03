After Beirut blast, winning justice becomes a life's mission SARAH EL DEEB, Associated Press Aug. 3, 2021 Updated: Aug. 3, 2021 2:38 a.m.
BEIRUT (AP) — After the massive explosion at Beirut’s port a year ago, only a small part of Ibrahim Hoteit’s younger brother was identified: his scalp. Hoteit buried his brother — a large man, a firefighter, a martial arts champion — in a container the size of a shoebox.
Since then, Hoteit has sold his business, a perfume and accessories shop. He sleeps only a few hours a night. Black circles ring his eyes.