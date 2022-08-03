After Taiwan, Pelosi in S. Korea to meet political leaders HYUNG-JIN KIM AND HUIZHONG WU, Associated Press Aug. 3, 2022 Updated: Aug. 3, 2022 11:53 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 Protesters wearing masks of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stage a rally to oppose planned joint military exercises, called the Ulchi Freedom Shield, between South Korea and the United States on the occasion of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit in South Korea, in front of the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The banner reads, "Stop the Ulchi Freedom Shield." Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 In this photo released by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, top, and other members of her delegation wave as they prepare to leave in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Pelosi left Taiwan after a visit that heightened tensions with China, saying Wednesday that she and other members of Congress in her delegation showed they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island. (Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits a human rights museum in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meeting leaders in Taiwan despite warnings from China, said Wednesday that she and other members of Congress in a visiting delegation are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island. (Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at right reacts to Chen Chu, the President of the Control Yuan and Chair of the National Human Rights Commission, during a visit to a human rights museum in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meeting leaders in Taiwan despite warnings from China, said Wednesday that she and other members of Congress in a visiting delegation are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island. (Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 In this photo released by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, speaks with Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu as she prepares to leave in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Pelosi left Taiwan after a visit that heightened tensions with China, saying Wednesday that she and other members of Congress in her delegation showed they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island. (Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 In this photo released by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, left, speaks with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she prepares to leave in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Pelosi left Taiwan after a visit that heightened tensions with China, saying Wednesday that she and other members of Congress in her delegation showed they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island. (Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP) AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 A protester puts a sticker on her fellow protesters wearing masks of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during a rally to oppose planned joint military exercises, called the Ulchi Freedom Shield, between South Korea and the United States on the occasion of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit in the South Korea, in front of the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The banner reads, "Stop the Ulchi Freedom Shield." Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Protesters, two of which are wearing masks of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, stage a rally to oppose planned joint military exercises, called the Ulchi Freedom Shield, between South Korea and the United States on the occasion of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit in South Korea, in front of the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The banner reads, "Stop the Ulchi Freedom Shield." Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met top South Korean political leaders on Thursday, a day after she concluded her high-profile visit to Taiwan by renewing Washington’s “ironclad” commitment to defending democracy on the self-governing island despite vehement protests from China.
Regional tensions are rising following Pelosi’s Taiwan trip, with China preparing to launch its largest military maneuvers aimed at Taiwan in more than a quarter of a century in response.
Written By
HYUNG-JIN KIM AND HUIZHONG WU