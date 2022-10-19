After disastrous primary, Arizona county overhauls elections

PHOENIX (AP) — A rural Arizona county where a disastrous primary season was one of the year’s biggest U.S. election debacles has gotten on track for successful midterm voting, an expert said Wednesday.
“You are on the right course now,” Brad Nelson, the former longtime elections chief in neighboring Pima County, told Pinal County's Board of Supervisors, saying that many of his recommendations had already been embraced, including adding more ways for poll workers to get help with problems. Nelson noted that the elections manual had been overhauled "and looks absolutely perfect.”