After enrollment dips, public schools hope for fall rebound KALYN BELSHA and GABRIELLE LaMARR LeMEE of Chalkbeat and ANNIE MA and LARRY FENN of The Associated Press, Chalkbeat and Associated Press June 16, 2021 Updated: June 16, 2021 1:24 a.m.
1 of6 Tnisha Nation, left, Sandrea Guerrero, center, and Elena Mojica reach out to families in the San Antonio Independent School District, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in San Antonio. School districts that lost enrollment during the pandemic are looking anxiously to the fall to see how many families stick with the education choices they made over the last year. In hopes of boosting enrollment, many districts have launched new efforts to connect with families of young children, including blanketing communities with yard signs and enlisting bus drivers to call families. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Tnisha Nation, left, Sandrea Guerrero, center, and Elena Mojica reach out to families in the San Antonio Independent School District, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in San Antonio. Bus monitors and drivers have been enlisted to contact families and make sure they are registering to enroll their kids for school in the fall as many public schools as seeing declines in enrollment, including a steep drop off for Hispanic students. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 A registration form is filled out as San Antonio Independent School District bus monitors and drivers reach out to families and make sure they are registering to enroll their kids for school in the fall, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in San Antonio. Many public schools as seeing declines in enrollment, including a steep drop off for Hispanic students. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Tnisha Nation, left, calls families in the San Antonio Independent School District, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in San Antonio. School districts that lost enrollment during the pandemic are looking anxiously to the fall to see how many families stick with the education choices they made over the last year. In hopes of boosting enrollment, many districts have launched new efforts to connect with families of young children, including blanketing communities with yard signs and enlisting bus drivers to call families. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
Ashley Pearce’s daughter was set to start kindergarten last year in Maryland’s Montgomery County school system. But when it became clear that the year would begin online, Pearce found a nearby Catholic school offering in-person instruction and made the switch.
Now Pearce is grappling with a big question: Should her child return to the local public school? She’s hesitant to uproot her daughter after she’s made friends, and Pearce worries that the district might go fully virtual again if there’s an uptick in coronavirus cases.
Written By
KALYN BELSHA and GABRIELLE LaMARR LeMEE of Chalkbeat and ANNIE MA and LARRY FENN of The Associated Press