After pandemic pause, one woman's crusade for kids resumes JOHN MINCHILLO, Associated Press July 2, 2021 Updated: July 2, 2021 9:53 a.m.
1 of23 Elise Montanti, founder and director of the Global Medical Relief Fund, greets Mwigulu Matonange along with three other albino children from Tanzania as they arrive at JFK International Airport, Friday, May 28, 2021, in New York. The pandemic put a hold on international travel, and on the services Montanti has facilitated for the more than 450 kids who have passed through her care. As restrictions have begun lifting across the country, the Staten Island woman is bringing her charity back to life. Julie Jacobson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 Elissa Montanti, founder and director at The Global Medical Relief Fund, stands outside the Richmond University Medical Center after securing COVID-19 vaccinations for children in her program who live with albinism, Friday, June 4, 2021, in the Staten Island borough of New York. The pandemic put a hold on international travel, and on the services Montanti has facilitated for the more than 450 kids who have passed through her care. As restrictions have begun lifting across the country, the Staten Island woman is bringing her charity back to life. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 A thank you card written by Pendo Sengerena, a young amputee from Tanzania, hangs on the wall of Montanti's home office created from a walk-in closet, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in the Staten Island borough of New York. Sengerema arrived in May through Elissa Montanti's charity The Global Medical Relief Fund for medical treatment. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 Kerry Mitchell, a supervisory officer for Customs and Border Protection, right, escorts Elissa Montanti into the passport control and baggage claim area of Terminal 4 at JFK International Airport, to await the arrival of four albino children from Tanzania, Friday, May 28, 2021, in New York. The pandemic put a hold on international travel, and on the services Montanti has facilitated for the more than 450 kids who have passed through her care. As restrictions have begun lifting across the country, the Staten Island woman is bringing her charity back to life. Julie Jacobson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 Elissa Montanti, founder and director of the Global Medical Relief Fund, hands her card to an Emirates airline employee while waiting for amputee children from Tanzania to arrive at JFK International Airport, Friday, May 28, 2021, in New York. The pandemic put a hold on international travel, and on the services Montanti has facilitated for the more than 450 kids who have passed through her care. As restrictions have begun lifting across the country, the Staten Island woman is bringing her charity back to life. Julie Jacobson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 Elissa Montanti, founder and director of the Global Medical Relief Fund, sends a message to her friend to bring the car around as Customs and Border Protection officers help push the luggage of children arrived from Tanzania through the baggage claim at JFK International Airport, Friday, May 28, 2021, in New York. The pandemic put a hold on international travel, and on the services Montanti has facilitated for the more than 450 kids who have passed through her care. As restrictions have begun lifting across the country, the Staten Island woman is bringing her charity back to life. Julie Jacobson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 Baraka Cosmas, 12, has a cookie and relaxes with Elissa Montanti, founder and director at The Global Medical Relief Fund, left, after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination at Richmond University Medical Center, Friday, June 4, 2021, in the Staten Island borough of New York. Some of the children brought to the hospital in Montanti's group, all amputees who have faced severe trauma in their lives, were nervous before receiving in the injection in an unfamiliar setting. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 Elissa Montanti, founder and director at The Global Medical Relief Fund, stands in her office she created from a walk-in closet on her home's second floor, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in the Staten Island borough of New York. The pandemic put a hold on international travel, and on the services Montanti has facilitated for the more than 450 kids who have passed through her care. As restrictions have begun lifting across the country, the Staten Island woman is bringing her charity back to life. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 Elissa Montanti, founder and director at The Global Medical Relief Fund, right, laughs with Emmanuel Festo, center, and Mwigulu Matonange at the Dare to Dream House, a boarding house for children brought to the United States for medical treatment through the charity, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in the Staten Island borough of New York. The pandemic put a hold on international travel, and on the services Montanti has facilitated for the more than 450 kids who have passed through her care. As restrictions have begun lifting across the country, the Staten Island woman is bringing her charity back to life. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 Elissa Montanti, founder and director at The Global Medical Relief Fund, and Dr. Scott Kozin embrace at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Philadelphia during an appointment for the Tanzanian children to be refitted with prosthetic arms, Monday, June 7, 2021. The pandemic put a hold on international travel, and on the services Montanti has facilitated for the more than 450 kids who have passed through her care. As restrictions have begun lifting across the country, the Staten Island woman is bringing her charity back to life. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 Elissa Montanti, right, founder and director at The Global Medical Relief Fund, reaches out to Pendo Sengerema, 20, as she seeks the right words in English to explain an issue with her prosthetic arm at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Philadelphia, Monday, June 7, 2021. The pandemic put a hold on international travel, and on the services Montanti has facilitated for the more than 450 kids who have passed through her care. As restrictions have begun lifting across the country, the Staten Island woman is bringing her charity back to life. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 Elissa Montanti, founder and director at The Global Medical Relief Fund, center left, handles paperwork for Baraka Cosmas, 12, and three other children living with albinism, before they receive COVID-19 vaccinations at Richmond University Medical Center, Friday, June 4, 2021, in the Staten Island borough of New York. The pandemic put a hold on international travel and on the services Montanti has facilitated for the more than 450 kids who have passed through her care. As restrictions have begun lifting across the country, the Staten Island woman is bringing her charity back to life. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 Baraka Cosmas, 12, cries on the lap of Elissa Montanti, founder and director at The Global Medical Relief Fund, left, after he receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Richmond University Medical Center, Friday, June 4, 2021, in the Staten Island borough of New York. Some of the children brought to the hospital in Montanti's group, all amputees who have faced severe trauma in their lives, were nervous before receiving the injection in an unfamiliar setting. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 Elissa Montanti, founder and director at The Global Medical Relief Fund, center, comforts Pendo Sengerema, 20, an amputee from Tanzania who is stressed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination at Richmond University Medical Center, Friday, June 4, 2021, in the Staten Island borough of New York. Some of the children brought to the hospital in Montanti's group, all amputees who have faced severe trauma in their lives, were nervous before receiving the injection in an unfamiliar setting. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 Elissa Montanti, founder and director at The Global Medical Relief Fund, second from left, performs with Ahmed Shareef, center right, at Liedy's Shore Inn, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in the Staten Island borough of New York. Shareef and Montanti have become family after his arrival to the United States from Iraq for medical treatment through the charity. Through music and art, Montanti coped with the isolation of pandemic lockdowns waiting for the day she could reopen her charity and resume her life's work. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
NEW YORK (AP) — After more than two decades beating the odds to obtain medical care for children injured in war and crises around the world, Elissa Montanti’s Global Medical Relief Fund was thwarted by COVID-19.
The Dare to Dream House, the typically bustling boarding house her nonprofit maintains a few doors down from her Staten Island home, fell silent.