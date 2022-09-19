After royal funeral, new UK leader Truss makes debut at UN JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Sep. 19, 2022 Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 7:07 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster, where the House of Commons and the House of Lords met to express their condolences in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. British Prime Minister Liz Truss took office less than two weeks ago, impatient to set her stamp on government. The death of Queen Elizabeth II ripped up Truss’s carefully laid plans for the first weeks of her term, putting everyday politics in the U.K. on hold as the country was plunged into official and emotional mourning. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O'Leary arrive for the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Geoff Pugh/Pool via AP) Geoff Pugh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss, center, and husband Hugh O'Leary, center right, followed by New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrive for the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ben Birchall/Pool via AP) Ben Birchall/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 This combination of photos shows U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Aug. 24, 2022, in Washington, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss at Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster, in London on Sept. 12, 2022. The prime minister's office said Biden and Truss will meet on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 10 Downing Street, one of several meetings that the new prime minister plans to hold with world leaders converging on London for Monday's royal funeral. Show More Show Less
8 of11 Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives at Llandaff Cathedral before the arrival of the King Charles III and the Queen Consort in Cardiff, Wales, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Royal couple visit Wales for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. British Prime Minister Liz Truss took office less than two weeks ago, impatient to set her stamp on government. The death of Queen Elizabeth II ripped up Truss’s carefully laid plans for the first weeks of her term, putting everyday politics in the U.K. on hold as the country was plunged into official and emotional mourning.(Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP, File) Jane Barlow/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss is going from the solemnity of a royal funeral to the maelstrom of international politics, and a crucial meeting with President Joe Biden.
Britain’s prime minister flew to New York on Monday for the United Nations General Assembly, coming straight from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, whose death and commemoration have dominated the start of the new leader’s term.