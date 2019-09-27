Agencies lift summer fire restrictions in southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal, state and local agencies that manage public lands in southern Nevada are lifting seasonal fire restrictions that were aimed at preventing wildfires over the summer.

The federal bureau of Lang Management and other agencies say the lifting of the summer restrictions effective Friday means the area has returned to less stringent year-round fire restrictions.

Officials say they're asking visitors to continue to be safe with campfires and other ignitions sources because brush, grass and trees remain dry from hot summer temperatures.