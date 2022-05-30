Aging Japanese militant in Beirut marks 1972 Israel attack BASSEM MROUE, Associated Press May 30, 2022 Updated: May 30, 2022 2:39 p.m.
1 of15 Kozo Okamoto, 74, a member of the Japanese Red Army guerrilla group, who served 12 years in an Israeli prison for his part in the May 30, 1972 attack on Tel Aviv airport that killed 24 people, gives the victory sign to supporters as he arrives at a Palestinian cemetery to visit a memorial for four Japanese who died in support of Palestinians, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 30, 2022. The Popular front for the Liberation of Palestine, a radical Palestinian faction commemorated in Beirut Monday the 50th anniversary of an attack on Tel Aviv's airport in Israel that was carried out by members the Japanese Red Army guerrilla group. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
BEIRUT (AP) — An aging Japanese militant who spent more than a decade in an Israeli prison for his part in a deadly attack on Tel Aviv’s airport showed up in Beirut on Monday at an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the attack.
Kozo Okamoto, 74, served 12 years in an Israeli lockup for a May 30, 1972 attack on the international airport outside Tel Aviv that was thought to be carried out by members of the Japanese Red Army guerrilla group. Twenty-six people were killed, including Christian pilgrims.