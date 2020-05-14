Agricultural businesses in Kansas, Iowa settle EPA cases

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Federal regulators have reached settlements with two agricultural storage and supply businesses to resolve alleged violations of clean air regulations.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a news release Thursday that it inspected Midland Marketing Co-op Inc. and Troy Elevator Inc. in response to accidental releases of anhydrous ammonia that injured workers.

Anhydrous ammonia is corrosive to the skin, eyes and lungs, and exposure may result in injury or death, the agency said.

Midland owns a facility in Palco, Kansas; and Troy Elevator owns facilities in Bloomfield and Blakesburg, Iowa.

EPA determined the companies failed to design their processes in compliance with good engineering practices and failed to meet other requirements for adequate safety measures.

The EPA said both companies took necessary steps to bring all three facilities into compliance in response to the EPA's inspection findings.

As part of its settlement, Midland Marketing agreed to pay a civil penalty of nearly $20,000 and purchase emergency equipment for three local fire departments at an estimated cost of about $25,000. Troy Elevator agreed to pay a civil penalty of more than $37,000.