Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Ahmaud Arbery's parents in court RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press Nov. 15, 2021 Updated: Nov. 15, 2021 11:26 a.m.
Rev. Al Sharpton, right, and Barbara Arnwine, founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition, rest their hands on Marcus Arbery's shoulder as Benjamin Crump, left, one of the Arbery family's lawyers, speaks about the slain Ahmaud Arbery outside the Glynn County courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Rev. Sharpton led a prayer and spoke out against injustice during the noon break in the trial of three men charged with murder in Ahmaud Abery's shooting death.
Ahmaud Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, right, wipes his eyes alongside the Rev. Al Sharpton center, as Benjamin Crump, left, one the family's lawyers speaks outside the Glynn County courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Rev. Sharpton led a prayer and spoke out against injustice during the noon break in the trial of three men charged with murder in Ahmaud Abery's shooting death.
Marcus Arbery, right, applauds as his former wife Wanda Cooper speaks about the slaying of their son Ahmaud Arbery as Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton stands between them outside the Glynn County courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Rev. Sharpton led a prayer and spoke out against injustice during the noon break in the trial of three men charged with murder in Ahmaud Abery's shooting death.
Travis McMichael's attorney Jason B. Sheffield, center, questions Glynn County Police Department Investigative Detective Parker Marcy, right, during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson joined Ahmaud Arbery’s parents in the courtroom Monday as trial testimony resumed for three white men charged with murder in the shooting of a 25-year-old Black man who was running through their neighborhood.
Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck after he ran past their house on Feb. 23, 2020. Their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan joined the chase, initially telling police that he ran Arbery off the road with his own truck before taking cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times with a shotgun.