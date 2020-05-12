Air National Guard flyover to salute Maine first responders

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Air National Guard is honoring healthcare workers and essential personnel with a flyover on Tuesday.

A KC-135 from the 101st Air Refueling Wing will begin its flyover at 10:30 a.m. over Farmington. The tanker will fly as far south as Scarborough and as far north as Limestone before returning to Bangor after 1 p.m.

“The entire Maine National Guard is honored to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the healthcare workers and first responders who are working on the front lines to combat COVID-19,” said Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine’s adjutant general. “We are also deeply grateful for those essential personnel diligently working to keep our shelves stocked and families supplied.”

This event is part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute first-line responders in the battle against the new coronavirus.