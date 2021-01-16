Airbnb to review bookings ahead of Michigan Capitol protests

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Airbnb said Saturday that it will review reservations in Lansing ahead of expected demonstrations at Michigan’s state Capitol and may cancel bookings by anyone determined to be part of a hate group or who might be coming to the city with violent intentions.

The move comes as state government leaders across the U.S. prepare for potential protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and follows the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.