Airport terminal installs kits with opioid overdose antidote

GREEN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio airport has installed "opioid rescue" kits in its terminal to give employees and travelers quick access to a nasal spray that reverses overdoses.

Akron-Canton Airport officials say they want to be prepared to respond if an opioid overdose occurs there.

The airport installed seven kits containing the reversal drug naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan. Each kit includes a mask, gloves and information about recognizing signs of an overdose.

Some people who work at the airport have been trained in administering the spray, but anyone can use the kit in an emergency.

The airport bought four kits, and three were donated. Each costs about $250.

Airport President and CEO Ren Camacho says if the kits help save even one life, they're well worth the expense.