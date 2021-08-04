Airstrikes pummel Taliban positions in southern Afghanistan TAMEEM AKHGAR, Associated Press Aug. 4, 2021 Updated: Aug. 4, 2021 10:44 a.m.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — U.S. and Afghan airstrikes hit Taliban targets overnight in southern Helmand province in an effort to dislodge the insurgents after they captured much of the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah, officials said Wednesday.
The United Nations and Human Rights Watch asked both sides to take care to prevent civilian casualties as the fighting rages on. The Taliban have waged a fierce push over the past months as U.S. and NATO forces complete their pullout from the war-torn country. They have taken large swaths of land and have now turned their guns on larger urban centers.