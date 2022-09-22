Alabama asks US Supreme Court to let it carry out execution

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected Alabama’s bid to proceed with the scheduled evening execution of an inmate who claims the state lost his paperwork selecting an alternative to lethal injection.
In a 2-1 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the state’s request to lift a recent injunction barring the state from carrying out the planned execution of Alan Miller. The state appealed the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to go ahead with its plan Thursday night.