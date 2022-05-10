Alabama jailbreak mystery deepens as manhunt ends with death KIM CHANDLER and MIKE BALSAMO, Associated Press May 10, 2022 Updated: May 10, 2022 9:11 a.m.
The death of an Alabama jail official who fatally shot herself rather than surrender to U.S. Marshals has only deepened the mystery of why a trusted manager would help free a hulking murder suspect with a violent and frightening history.
Vicky White, 56, was pronounced dead at a hospital after Casey White, 38, gave up without a fight in Evansville, Indiana. The fugitives had spent more than a week on the run through three states.
