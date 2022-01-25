Alabama lawmakers review options after district map blocked

Mickey Welsh/AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama House speaker said legislative leaders are discussing how to proceed after federal judges ordered the state to redraw congressional districts and said the state should create another district with a substantial number of Black voters.

“Well, we’re meeting with legal, and we’re finding out what our options are, and at this point, we don’t know we just got to wait and see,” Republican House Speaker Mac McCutcheon of Monrovia told reporters. The state is expected to appeal the decision, but McCutcheon said the, “reapportionment committees is ready to go to work” if needed. The state faces a tight timeline. Party primaries are in May.